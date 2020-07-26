Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl

An Amber Alert has missing for Neveah Chaseberry
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities on Sunday morning issued an Amber Alert for Neveah Chaseberry, a missing 3-year-old girl.

She was last seen on July 15, 2020 at 210 West Melton Street in Longview.

Police are looking for Donnie Ray Chaseberry, 53.

He is 5′11″ and weighs about 260 pounds.

Chaseberry has black hair and brown eyes and has tattoos on his left and right arm, abdomen, chest and back.

Police said the man can also be identified by a skin discoloration on his abdomen, legs and a scar on his left elbow.

Chaseberry is driving a Gold-colored Lexus with license plate JFT-9567. The car has tinted windows and a spoiler on the back.

If you have any information, call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

