KWTX Press Box: MLB game with no fans understandably abnormal

Working Press view at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Working Press view at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.(KWTX)
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - When Colorado Rockies outfielder Garrett Hampson robbed Texas Rangers lead-off hitter Shin-Soo Choo of a home run in the first inning, players in the Colorado dugout were easily audible from the working press area near the top of the stadium.

Even if a record-low number of fans were in the ballpark, the visitors’ reactions would never be that distinguishable.

The hand-clapping was discernable, hands slapped against the dugout padding were apparent, and the cheers were boisterous.

Thinking back to all the MLB games I’ve attended as a credentialed member of the press, the second-ever game at Globe Life Field was the strangest I had ever witnessed.

Some media members were turned away from attending Opening Day due to updated MLB limitations. But when I was approved for this game, even though the press area is usually relatively quiet, and media members were spaced six-feet apart from each other, I felt like I was all by myself watching the game.

In the past, when pitchers record strikeouts with nobody on base, the catcher usually fires the ball to a corner infielder so that everyone in the infield can stay engaged. Now, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the catcher returns the ball back to the pitcher to limit the amount of hands the baseball touches.

But the obvious baseball oddity -- no fans in the stands.

The Rangers’ game presentation staff did a spectacular job adding in crowd noise in the second game of Texas’ series with the Rockies. They also showed their sense of humor, at one point flashing a “Get Loud” graphic at a critical moment of the game.

Even though I was aware of the current atmosphere, when Joey Gallo mashed a foul ball into the upper deck, I was still waiting to hear some kind of realistic ‘ooh’ or ‘ahh’ reaction.

I never knew it could feel so weird watching a Major League Baseball game in person.

