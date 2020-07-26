Man killed during protest in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Police say a man was fatally shot at a protest in Texas when he approached a vehicle and the driver inside opened fire. An Austin police spokesperson told reporters the shooting happened Saturday night.

CBS Austin spoke to the mother of the deceased and confirmed that “her son Garrett Foster died last night while protesting in downtown Austin.”

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A witness told the Austin American-Statesman that a driver honked and sped toward protesters before opening fire.

Police say the man that approached the vehicle may have been carrying a rifle. Police say the suspect has been detained and is cooperating. News outlets report the crowd was gathered Saturday for a Black Lives Matter protest.

