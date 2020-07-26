Advertisement

MISSING PERSON: 14 year-old Brayan Rene Burgos Rivera, diagnosed with an intellectual disability

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Brayan Rene Burgos Rivera, diagnosed with an intellectual disability, white, male, 14 years old, 4’ 8”, 100 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, wearing black pants, sleeveless black shirt, black sandals, white socks.
The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Brayan Rene Burgos Rivera, diagnosed with an intellectual disability, white, male, 14 years old, 4’ 8”, 100 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, wearing black pants, sleeveless black shirt, black sandals, white socks.(San Antonio Police Dept.)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Endangered Missing Persons alert network released a statement that the San Antonio Police Department is searching for Brayan Rene Burgos Rivera.

The boy is diagnosed with an intellectual disability, white, male, 14 years old, 4′ 8″, 100 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, wearing black pants, sleeveless black shirt, black sandals, and white socks.

The endangered missing person was last seen at 11:00 AM, 07/25/2020 at 510 block Anacacho Road, San Antonio, TX.

Law enforcement officials believe this endangered missing person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to HIS/HER own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl

Updated: 5 hours ago
Authorities issued an Amber Alert for a missing Texas Girl.

News

When life gives you lemons: Local kids operate lemonade businesses during pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

When life gives you lemons: Local kids operate lemonade businesses during pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Lemonade Day runs Saturday, July 25 through Sunday, July 26.

News

Governor Abbott issues Disaster Declaration following Hurricane Hanna

Updated: 18 hours ago
Governor Greg Abbott declared a “state of disaster” Saturday on the heels of Hurricane Hanna making landfall on Texas soil.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: No Limitations hosts drive-thru birthday celebration

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Athlete’s with Waco’s own No Limitations celebrated its sixth birthday by holding a drive-thru at Central United Methodist Church on Saturday morning.

News

Bryan World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Ken Shaub was born in 1920.

News

Grass fires slow I-14 traffic in Central Texas

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Killeen Fire Department was dispatched Saturday around Noon to four grass fires Westbound along the shoulder of Interstate -14 in Harker Heights and Killeen.

News

Driver in serious condition after crash that damaged 5 vehicles, building

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Bryan police are still investigating what happened that caused the crash Friday evening on Wellborn Road.

News

I-45 Grass Fires

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Drivers on I-45 in Central Texas Saturday watched as Killeen Fire Department crews put out several grass fires along the shoulder of the highway.

News

Central Texas Veterans Association sells raffle tickets to support veterans in need

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Department of Texas - Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) is a nonprofit 501C organization and is now selling raffle tickets to raise money for helping veterans and their families who are in need.