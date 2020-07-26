MISSING PERSON: 14 year-old Brayan Rene Burgos Rivera, diagnosed with an intellectual disability

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Endangered Missing Persons alert network released a statement that the San Antonio Police Department is searching for Brayan Rene Burgos Rivera.

The boy is diagnosed with an intellectual disability, white, male, 14 years old, 4′ 8″, 100 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, wearing black pants, sleeveless black shirt, black sandals, and white socks.

The endangered missing person was last seen at 11:00 AM, 07/25/2020 at 510 block Anacacho Road, San Antonio, TX.

Law enforcement officials believe this endangered missing person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to HIS/HER own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

