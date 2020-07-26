Police investigating motorcycle wreck in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist suffered what appear to be critical, life-threatening injuries after colliding into the rear of an SUV in Killeen Sunday evening.

The wreck happened on I-14 East near the Rosewood overpass.

The motorcyclist was lying on the ground, unresponsive, and the family riding in the SUV struck by the motorcycle covered the motorcyclist’s body with a bag.

No one in the SUV was injured.

