Police investigating motorcycle wreck in Killeen
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist suffered what appear to be critical, life-threatening injuries after colliding into the rear of an SUV in Killeen Sunday evening.
The wreck happened on I-14 East near the Rosewood overpass.
The motorcyclist was lying on the ground, unresponsive, and the family riding in the SUV struck by the motorcycle covered the motorcyclist’s body with a bag.
No one in the SUV was injured.
