Advertisement

Rain Chances Dying Off with Triple-Digits Returning Soon

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered rain dies off after sunset, with temperatures dipping into the upper 70′s for the overnight. We’ll start Monday in the mid 70′s with mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions, after which we’ll have a couple of spotty showers in the afternoon. Highs will make it into the mid 90′s with more sunshine during the afternoon. After that, spotty rain and mid 90′s will linger with a few decent rain chances heading towards the weekend, Thursday and Saturday. However, by the end of the week, high pressure builds back up out west and this will allow the triple-digits to return to Central Texas starting on Friday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rain Chances Dying Off with Triple-Digits Set To Make a Comeback

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Rain Chances Dying Off with Triple-Digits Set To Make a Comeback

7 Day Forecast

A Few More Showers Today with Drier Conditions During The Week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

A Few More Showers Today with Dry Conditions During The Week

Updated: 23 hours ago
A Few More Showers Today with Dry Conditions During The Week

7 Day Forecast

Hanna Dumping Heavy Rain Down South with Small Impacts For Us

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Weather

Hurricane Hanna Dumping Heavy Rain Down South with only A Few Scattered Showers Here

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
Hurricane Hanna Dumping Heavy Rain Down South with only A Few Scattered Showers Here

7 Day Forecast

Latest Update on Hanna & Your Weekend Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT

7 Day Forecast

Keeping a Close Eye on Hanna

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
|
By Brady Taylor
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Brady's Friday Evening FastCast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT

Weather

Hurricane warning issued as storm churns toward Texas

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
|
By Staff and wire reports
A hurricane warning was issued Friday afternoon as Tropical Storm Hanna picked up steam in the Gulf of Mexico.