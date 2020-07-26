Rain Chances Dying Off with Triple-Digits Returning Soon

Scattered rain dies off after sunset, with temperatures dipping into the upper 70′s for the overnight. We’ll start Monday in the mid 70′s with mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions, after which we’ll have a couple of spotty showers in the afternoon. Highs will make it into the mid 90′s with more sunshine during the afternoon. After that, spotty rain and mid 90′s will linger with a few decent rain chances heading towards the weekend, Thursday and Saturday. However, by the end of the week, high pressure builds back up out west and this will allow the triple-digits to return to Central Texas starting on Friday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.