TWC Ends Federal Unemployment Benefit

File photo
File photo(File)
By Robyn Geske
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Workforce Commission has ended an additional federal benefit that was being given to unemployed Texans, just as initial jobless claims rise nationwide.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, or FPUC, was an additional $600 paid to unemployed Americans as part of the CARES Act.

The final week that benefit was available was the week ending July 25th, even though the legislation is written that the benefit will be paid through the end of July. The reason, according to state officials, is simple. TWC Spokesperson Cisco Gamez says it’s because of the way the calendar falls. “The reason that FPUC doesn’t end at the end of the month, July 31st, is because that is a Friday,” Gamez said. “And by law, TWC cannot pay partial week benefits. A full benefit week begins on Sunday, and ends on Saturday.”

Since the pandemic began, Gamez said the TWC has processed 4.1 million unemployment claims for Texas residents. That works out to roughly six years worth of claims in just four months.

But some criticize officials for deciding not to extend the FPUC payments, while the number of first time unemployment filers rose this past week.

According to a report released Thursday by the US Department of Labor, an estimated 1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.

Gamez was quick to point out that the TWC has no authority in that matter. “Any adjustments or extensions would need to be approved by Congress,” Gamez said.

But there is some good news, Gamez says, in the Lone Star State’s job market. “We have over 625,000 jobs available right now at workintexas.com,” Gamez said. “We also have 180 workforce solution offices throughout Texas, and many are hosting job fairs.

”Since the week ending March 4th, 2020, the Texas Workforce Commission has paid out more than $21.3 Billion in state and federal funds to unemployed Texans.

