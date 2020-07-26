Virtual camp helps students socialize and create

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - With COVID-19 shutting down summer camps and activities, one camp decided to take things virtual.

The National Inventors Hall of Fame say their normal Camp Invention Connect team took their program virtually. Instead of a setback, they say they’ve found success.

“It was a really tough couple of months,” said Erin Fitch.

“I have never been more proud to work somewhere watching a team take something that we thought would utterly fail.”

The program mails special kits to families to inspire creativity. Throughout the process, kids get to have virtual conversations with instructors who challenge them to create something with their imagination.

From tiny sports stadiums made out of cardboard to paper airplanes and a toy robot, the possibilities are endless.

“They get a bunch of hands on material to be as creative as they want to be,” said Tiffany Thompson.

“Each day they has a certain theme with one of them being Champions day. We’ve had some kids create concession stands that fill themselves and seats that have applause machines.”

Virtual check-in’s are also provided by instructors to help students who may struggle. While Thompson and Fitch are thrilled to provide children fun educational activities as the summer goes on, they’re happier to provide an outlet for socializing.

“One thing that we’ve found in the later check-in’s during the day is sometimes the kids are getting on there and just talking,” Thompson said.

“Sometimes they’re not even talking about camp or their creations, they’re just talking and I think that’s so important.”

Anyone interested in the program can visit the following link: https://www.invent.org/camp-invention-connect

