When life gives you lemons: Local kids operate lemonade businesses during pandemic

Briana Liles, 9 runs Ms. B's Lemonade Stand(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of Central Texas children spent Saturday selling lemonade in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove.

Their efforts were part of the annual Lemonade Day-- a program that is meant to teach children how to operate a business.

Lemonade Day is typically held in May but was cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19. Organizers later decided to bring back the event-- challenging children to adapt their lemonade stands to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Quarantines, social distancing, remote working, and home-schooling have necessitated a rapid transition to new and different ways of life for all of us,” said City Director Amanda Sequeira. “The realities of the novel coronavirus pandemic are especially tough on kids and teens. Lemonade Day My Way enables participants to navigate the obstacles of COVID-19 and still launch a profitable lemonade business.”

Some children operated their lemonade stands as they normally would with the inclusion of extra cleaning and sanitation practices. Others opted for a drive-thru option and some took their businesses completely virtual.

Lemonade Day runs Saturday through Sunday. A map of all the lemonade stands can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

