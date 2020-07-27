100 Days: Trump faces headwinds as Election Day draws near

WASHINGTON (AP) - With the November election 100 days away, more Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction than at any point in Donald Trump’s presidency.

That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll also shows Mr. Trump’s approval for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic falling to a new low, with just 32% of Americans supportive of his approach.

Even Trump’s standing on the economy, long the high water mark for the president, has fallen this year.

