Advertisement

100 Days: Trump faces headwinds as Election Day draws near

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign executive orders on lowering drug prices, in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign executive orders on lowering drug prices, in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By AP
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - With the November election 100 days away, more Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction than at any point in Donald Trump’s presidency.

That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll also shows Mr. Trump’s approval for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic falling to a new low, with just 32% of Americans supportive of his approach.

Even Trump’s standing on the economy, long the high water mark for the president, has fallen this year.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Politics

For the first time in years, Texas Democrats running for the U.S. House have more campaign cash than Republicans

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By ABBY LIVINGSTON,, CARLA ASTUDILLO, and VALERIA OLIVARES
Midway through 2016, Texas Republicans had $20.9 million more for their U.S. House campaigns than Democrats. This year, Democrats have a $7.5 million advantage.

Politics

Texas governor extends early voting for Nov. 3 General Election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday issued a proclamation extending the early voting period for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Politics

White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid in virus bill

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By AP
Negotiations over the next COVID-19 rescue bill are in flux.

Latest News

Politics

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison again

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT
|
By AP
President Donald Trump's former lawyer has been released from prison after a federal judge ruled that a move to revoke his home confinement was retaliatory.

Politics

Christian abortion critics urge Dems to change platform

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT
|
By AP
A group of more than 100 Christian pastors, religion professors and other advocates is urging the Democratic National Committee to adopt a party platform that’s friendlier to abortion opponents.

Politics

GOP Texas congressman calls on US House to ban Democrats from chamber

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
|
By Staff
A conservative Republican Texas congressman introduced a resolution Thursday that calls on the U.S. House to bar Democrats from the chamber because of the party’s historical ties to slavery and racism.

Politics

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT
|
By AP
President Donald Trump says he has canceled the bulk of the Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a “flare-up” of the coronavirus.

Politics

Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT
|
By AP
A judge has ordered the release from prison of President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, saying he believes the government retaliated against him for writing a book about Mr. Trump.

Politics

HUD revokes Obama-era rule designed to diversify the suburbs

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT
|
By AP
The Trump administration is revoking an Obama-era housing regulation designed to eliminate racial disparities in the suburbs.