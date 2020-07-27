Advertisement

A Cold Front In Early August? In Texas? Maybe!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
It’s not yet set in stone, but there’s a chance a cold front could swing through Central Texas this weekend! Like all cold fronts in the summer-time season, this front wouldn’t bring much of a drop in temperatures, but it will be well welcomed since temperatures are expected to climb this upcoming work week. Temperatures are staying ‘low’ today, tomorrow, and Wednesday before the typical summer-like heat returns. Highs today will only reach the low 90s with a 20% chance of a stray pop-up shower or two. Better rain chances are in the forecast Tuesday as remnants from overnight storms to our north move in. Scattered rain and storms could start in the morning but we’ll have a better opportunity for rain during the afternoon. Rain chances fall back to 20% Wednesday and stay between 10% and 20% through the end of the week.

High pressure is expected to build to our west late this week and this weekend. High pressure to our west typically means hot temperatures for us and we are expecting temperatures to climb close to 100° starting Friday through next week. Fortunately, the jet stream will be in a more wavy pattern (called meridional flow) and could send a cold front into Texas Saturday and Sunday. Some forecast models are keeping this system away but others do have the front moving in Saturday afternoon. As of now, we are expecting that front to arrive in North and Central Texas, but it’ll be fizzling out as it does. It could spark a bit of isolated weekend rain, but temperatures shouldn’t drop much (at all) and could stay close to 100°. If the front were to move deeper into Central Texas, next week’s temperatures may be slightly cooler.

