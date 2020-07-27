Another former former Baylor standout tests positive for COVID-19

(KWTX) - Three-time Baylor All American Lauren Cox, 22, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is waiting for clearance to play in her first WNBA game.

Cox, the third overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, was selected by the Indiana Fever, but has yet to play.

Cox talked about the diagnosis in an appearance Monday on NBC’s “Today” show.

“I’m feeling good,” she said.

“I’m just excited to get back out there.”

Cox has Type 1 diabetes, which puts her at higher risk from the virus.

She says she’s following league protocol and hopes to play soon, although she admitted she’s concerned about her vulnerability to the virus.

“I’m a little worried about it, but at the same time I want to play again,” she said.

The 6-foot-4 forward out of Flower Mound was a three-time All-American for Baylor with 10 different entities honoring her over three seasons to All-America teams.

She left as just the second player in NCAA since 1999 to compile at least 1,500 career points, 975 rebounds, 300 blocks and 300 assists.

She’s the second former Lady Bear to be diagnosed with the viruis.

Kalani Brown, a first-round pick in the 2019 WNBA draft, announced last week she’s battling COVID-19.

Brown, 23, a 6-foot-7 center who was drafted in April 2019 by the Los Angeles Sparks and then was traded in February to the Atlanta Dream says in a social media post she tested positive for the virus on July 9.

"While I am feeling better now, my symptoms have been challenging, ranging from headache, to sore throat, chills/shivers, body aches, muscle aches, fatigue, difficulties with taste, and shortness of breath," she wrote.

Brown remains in quarantine and will miss the start of the revised WNBA season.

Brown is one of the all-time greats in Baylor history.

She is a three-time All-American, a Big 12 player of the year, and a member of Baylor’s 2019 national championship winning team.

