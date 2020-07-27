Advertisement

Beware of unsolicited seed packets, Texas agriculture commissioner says

Officials in Texas and several other states are warning residents to be on the lookout for unsolicited seed packets from China.
Officials in Texas and several other states are warning residents to be on the lookout for unsolicited seed packets from China.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Officials in Texas and several other states are warning residents to be on the lookout for unsolicited seed packets from China.

The packets are falsely labeled as jewelry, officials said, and contain seeds for invasive or otherwise unsafe plants.

“I am urging folks to take this matter seriously,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said Monday.

“An invasive plant species might not sound threatening, but these small invaders could destroy Texas agriculture. TDA has been working closely with USDA to analyze these unknown seeds so we can protect Texas residents.”

Officials advise residents who receive the packets not to open to them and to report them to SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov

