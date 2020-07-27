Billboards along local roadways press the point about prevalence of COVID-19

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Public Health District has purchased space on four electronic billboards across the county to display COVID-19 case totals, recoveries, deaths and hospitalizations to make a point about the prevalence of the virus for those not keeping up with local case counts.

"It's just another avenue to educate the public about the burden of COVID-19 locally and ensuring as much as we can that people see these numbers and take that into consideration as they go out and about," Bell County Public Health District Director, Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said in an email Monday.

The health district purchased space on the four billboards for four weeks for just less than $9,900, using funds it received earlier in the year to combat the virus.

“They’re getting attention which is exactly what we wanted,” Chadwell said.

