Bio-manufacturing center at Texas A&M to produce COVID-19 vaccine candidate for "Warp Speed"

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies at CIADM to mass produce for Novavax Inc.
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 27, 2020
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - President Trump announced during a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon that the Fujifilm Texas A&M Innovation Center has been reserved for the mass production of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The order supports Operation Warp Speed, which aims to begin delivering millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration determines candidates are safe and effective.

“These same manufacturing processes are being conducted on an even larger scale in College Station, Texas,” said Trump. “Today, I’m proud to announce that HHS has just signed a $265 million contract with the Fujifilm Texas A&M Innovation Center, which is quite the place, to dramatically expand their vaccine manufacturing capacity.”

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Texas, owns and operates three CIADM facilities as a Texas A&M system subcontractor. One of the facilities will be used to to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

“The CIADM is ready to save lives and help protect the country,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System in a statement “This whole project is a triple win. It’s a win for the A&M System. It’s a win for FDB. It’s a win for the nation.”

CIADM, Centers for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing, was established as a response to the H1N1 influenza pandemic. The CIADM at Texas A&M was one of three developed in the U.S.

