Bond set at $500,000 for suspect in shooting at local apartment complex

Daekwon Ricks, 22, was in the Bell County Jail Monday charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Daekwon Ricks, 22, was in the Bell County Jail Monday charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting in June in Temple that left another man injured.

His bond is set at $500,000.

Ricks was arrested after a traffic stop Sunday in the 500 block of West Avenue H, police said Monday.

Officers found the unidentified victim at around 9:15 p.m. on June 7 after responding to a report of a shooting in the parking lot at the Village at Meadowbend Apartments.

His injuries weren’t believed to be life threatening.

