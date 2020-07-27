Central Texas resident claims $1 million scratch-off jackpot

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – A resident of Holland has claimed a $1 million scratch-off jackpot, the Texas Lottery announced Monday.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The $1 million Money ticket was purchased at Guy’s QuickStop at 100 South Franklin St. in Holland.

The jackpot was the last of three $1 million prizes claimed in the game.

