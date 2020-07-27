COVID-19 death toll continues to climb in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed another life in Central Texas, a 55-year old McLennan County whose death was announced Monday afternoon.

The death was the 36th linked to the virus in McLennan County.

Seventy six people diagnosed with the virus in Central Texas have now died including 18 in Bell County, four in Coryell County, two in Hamilton County, two in Hill County, one in Limestone County, 36 in McLennan County, two in Milam County, and 11 in Navarro County.

McLennan County reported 56 new cases Monday, pushing the county’s total to 4,042.

The county reported 101 new cases over the weekend.

The most recent confirmed cases include six residents whose ages range from 1 to 10; six residents whose age ranges from 11 to 19; 12 residents in their 20s; 12 residents in their 30s; eight residents in their 40s; six residents in their 50s; one resident whose age ranges from 60 to 64; two residents whose ages range from 65 to 69; one resident whose age ranges from 70 to 74, and two residents who are 80 or older.

