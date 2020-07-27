Advertisement

COVID-19 death toll continues to climb in Central Texas

COVID-19 has claimed another life in Central Texas. (MGN)
COVID-19 has claimed another life in Central Texas. (MGN)(KWQC)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed another life in Central Texas, a 55-year old McLennan County whose death was announced Monday afternoon.

The death was the 36th linked to the virus in McLennan County.

Seventy six people diagnosed with the virus in Central Texas have now died including 18 in Bell County, four in Coryell County, two in Hamilton County, two in Hill County, one in Limestone County, 36 in McLennan County, two in Milam County, and 11 in Navarro County.

McLennan County reported 56 new cases Monday, pushing the county’s total to 4,042.

The county reported 101 new cases over the weekend.

The most recent confirmed cases include six residents whose ages range from 1 to 10; six residents whose age ranges from 11 to 19; 12 residents in their 20s; 12 residents in their 30s; eight residents in their 40s; six residents in their 50s; one resident whose age ranges from 60 to 64; two residents whose ages range from 65 to 69; one resident whose age ranges from 70 to 74, and two residents who are 80 or older.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Texas biotech facility in College Station tapped to mass-produce potential COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By EMMA PLATOFF
The Texas A&M University System Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing has a federal contract to mass-manufacture doses of a candidate COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Novavax.

Health

Virus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By AP
The world's biggest COVID-19 vaccine test got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers.

Politics

Texas governor extends early voting for Nov. 3 General Election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday issued a proclamation extending the early voting period for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Health

Billboards along local roadways press the point about prevalence of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Electronic billboards have been strategically placed along local roadways to make a point about the prevalence of COVID-19 in Central Texas.

Latest News

Health

Popular local venue reopens after TABC approves switch from ‘bar’ to ‘restaurant’

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:59 AM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill in Waco reopened under COVID-19 rules Friday after getting a new permit approved by the state.

Our Town

Copperas Cove: Cove ISD urges students to walk, bike to school instead of riding the bus

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT
|
By Rosemond Crown
The Copperas Cove ISD is asking parents to consider allowing their children to walk, bike or carpool to school when classes resume.

Health

Local brewery challenges TABC over to-go sales

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Megan Vanselow
The operators of a local brewery challenged state regulators over to-go sales, the rules governing which are apparently subject to some interpretation.

Health

When it comes to local high school sports, it’s a tale of two counties

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
Two counties in Central Texas have issued orders that delay in-person instruction until after Labor Day, but one key difference has left smaller schools in one of the counties at a disadvantage.

Health

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
|
By AP
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks.

Health

5 more die from COVID-19 in Central Texas, more than 9,500 cases confirmed

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Five more people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Central Texas and the number of confirmed cases in the region increased to more than 9,500 Friday including four more infants who’ve tested positive for the virus.