Creative 8-year-old Central Texas girl finds a market for her fashionable mask holders

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas 8-year-old's business is booming after she used her longtime love of jewelry-making to create functional and fashionable holders for masks, now mandated across the country in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Kori Wilson, an incoming third grader at McGregor Elementary School, has been creating bracelets and necklaces for years which is why her mom, Courtney Scott, and grandmother, Quele Medina, suggested she come up with a creative way for people to carry masks when they're not wearing them.

Kori came up with custom lanyard mask holders which attach to masks and then hang around the neck almost like a necklace.

She made the first one for her grandmother who wore it at work at a medical office.

The creation was a hit with her grandmother’s coworkers, about a dozen of whom ordered one.

That led Courtney to create a Facebook page, Kori D’s Busy Beads, and the page blew up.

"I thought it was just a post maybe be for the rest of the family but it blew my mind as well," Courney said.

"She's already had more than 300 orders since Tuesday."

Kori says it's a dream come true, turning her passion into a business.

Plus she says it's the perfect remedy for moms everywhere fumbling to locate masks when out in public.

"It will help them out when they go to restaurants and they have to wear their masks inside, taking their masks off and losing it, but now they won't lose it anymore," Kori said.

Kori says it's been a labor of love for her and her mom who make frequent trips to Hobby Lobby for supplies.

She's also thankful during a time of less contact with others to have something productive to do.

"It keeps me busy when I'm stuck at home and can't go anywhere," Kori said.

The mask holders cost $6 apiece, leaving the elementary school student with an income of around $2,000 in the first week of orders alone.

"It's fun saving up the money," Kori said.

Courtney makes Kori save 80% of what she earns.

In the whirlwind of orders, she's also making sure her daughter stays a kid and doesn't overwork herself.

"She's only 8 and we help her," Courtney said.

"I do make her stop at 5 and go play outside. I still don't even believe how many orders are coming in sometimes."

For now, the main way to purchase one of Kori’s masks’ holders is on the Facebook Page but she also has some for sale at So Chic Salon on Wooded Acres in Waco and is finalizing details to sell them in Swift Uniforms on Woodway Drive in Waco.

