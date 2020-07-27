Driver flown to local hospital after car plunges off highway bridge

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A driver was flown to a local hospital after a Ford Mustang plunged off a bridge on Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190 and came to rest in a turn-around lane.

The accident happened at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at eastbound I-14 and WS Young Drive.

The Mustang was eastbound on I-14 when it left the highway, struck a guardrail, plunged off the bridge across WS Young, landed in the west turn-around lane and crossed several lanes of traffic before coming to a stop, Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Martinez said Monday.

The driver was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

No further information was available Monday.

