Flooding threat continues as Hanna drops rain on borderland

By AP
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Hanna's charge across the borderland of South Texas and northeastern Mexico is continuing with drenching rains even as strong winds slow.

Hanna passed over the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday downgraded to a tropical storm, with winds near 50 mph, hitting a region already reeling from a surge in cases of the coronavirus.

When the storm roared onto the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, it destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power.

Rain remains Hanna's biggest threat.

It has unloaded more than 12 inches of rain in some places, and some spots could see 18 inches. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

