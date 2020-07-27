Advertisement

Florida family remembers 9-year-old girl, youngest person to die of COVID-19 in state

Kimora Lynum was very loving and bubbly, and her mom's best friend
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mikasha Young-Holmes’s had only one child, and at nine years old, Kimora was her rock.

She had an extremely loving heart.

"We were extremely close. It had just been me and her for a while," said Young-Holmes.

One of their favorite things to do was to play games.

"We loved playing video games together," said Young-Holmes.

Her grandmother formed a strong bond with her only grandchild.

"I didn't give birth to her, but she was just like my own child," said Atkins.

Kimora and her mom had a tradition, a weekly shopping trip to the mall. Her favorite store was Justice.

"She loved shopping for clothes. She never lets me pick out her stuff, so she would see what she wants and just pick that out," said Young-Holmes.

On July 11th Kimora wasn't feeling well. Days later, the family went into town for a much different reason.

"We took her to the hospital, the children's pediatric," said Young-Holmes." They did a urine test and took her temperature."

Kimora's temperature was 103 degrees. The mom said her daughter was never tested for COVID-19.

"I thought they would have jumped on that when they saw here fever," said Young-Holmes.

Instead, the little girl was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection. A few days later, after a family shopping trip, they returned home, ate, played some video games, then Kimora asked to take a nap.

She filled their home with love and laughter. That all changed on the afternoon of July 17, when she didn’t wake up from her nap.

"I was shaking her, yelling at her," said Young-Holmes. "I yelled at my mom and told her to come in here because Kim is not breathing."

Kimora's grandmother said she started performing CPR.

"I was just trying to bring her back. I tried, I tried everything I could to bring her back," said Young-Holmes.

The ambulance arrived to take Kimora and her family to the hospital.

"On the way, I was just hoping and praying that they could just get her back," said Young-Holmes.

The family ultimately heard the news.

"They did all that they can," said Young-Holmes.

The family still did not know the cause of death for this healthy little girl.

"After she had passed away, they tested her, and that's when they told me she was positive for COVID," said Young-Holmes.

She said she tried to trace everyone she and her daughter had been in contact with but could not find a positive case. Young-holmes said the death is still fresh.

"At this point, I have no idea. I'm just still pretty much stuck in the now," said Young-Holmes.

Her mom said she does not know if she'll ever get over this tragedy. Although the nation may know Kimora as the youngest person in the state of Florida to die of COVID-19, her family will remember her as more than just a statistic. Instead, they will remember her as a loving daughter, a bubbly young girl whose bright future was cut short.

If you would like to donate to the family’s official GoFundMe page, click on the link below.

Kimora Lynum's GoFundMe Page

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID 19: Area cases near 10,000, death toll rises to nearly 80

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to more than 9,900 Monday and the death toll from the virus increased to nearly 80.

News

Governor Abbott waives grade promotion requirements for STAAR testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor Greg Abbott announced the grade promotion requirement related to the STAAR test for students in grades 5 and 8 has been waived for the upcoming school year.

Politics

For the first time in years, Texas Democrats running for the U.S. House have more campaign cash than Republicans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABBY LIVINGSTON,, CARLA ASTUDILLO, and VALERIA OLIVARES
Midway through 2016, Texas Republicans had $20.9 million more for their U.S. House campaigns than Democrats. This year, Democrats have a $7.5 million advantage.

News

A federal rule protecting thousands of renters from eviction expired Friday. Here’s what you need to know.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Many local governments have implemented their own measures to protect tenants from eviction during the pandemic, and there are groups that help tenants navigate what can be a complicated and traumatic process.

News

53-year-old motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash on local highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police early Monday afternoon identified a motorcyclist who died when his motorcycle slammed into the rear of an SUV at a high rate of speed on a local highway.

Latest News

Tell Me Something Good

Creative 8-year-old Central Texas girl finds a market for her fashionable mask holders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A creative 8-year-old Central Texas girl has found a market for her functional and fashionable mask holders.

Politics

Texas governor extends early voting for Nov. 3 General Election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday issued a proclamation extending the early voting period for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Health

Billboards along local roadways press the point about prevalence of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Electronic billboards have been strategically placed along local roadways to make a point about the prevalence of COVID-19 in Central Texas.

Sports

Another former former Baylor standout tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Three-time Baylor All American Lauren Cox has tested positive for COVID-19 and is waiting for clearance to play in her first WNBA game.

News

City identifies worker killed in accident while cutting tree in local park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Officials late Monday morning identified a city worker who died in an accident as crews were cutting a tree in a local city park.

News

Beware of unsolicited seed packets, Texas agriculture commissioner says

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Officials in Texas and several other states are warning residents to be on the lookout for unsolicited seed packets from China.