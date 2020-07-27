Gold’s luster grows as investors hedge in uncertain times

(AP) - Wall Street is in the throes of a gold rush, as investors drive the price of the precious metal to new heights.

The price of gold has climbed nearly 27% this year, more than double the return of the largest U.S. bond funds and towering over the roughly 1% return of big U.S. stocks.

The biggest reason for the surge is fear surrounding the pandemic.

No one knows how many people the new virus will ultimately kill or how much of the world’s economy it will destroy.

That sways investors toward the metal that has long been considered a safe haven for wealth in turbulent times.

