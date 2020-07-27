Governor Abbott waives grade promotion requirements for STAAR testing

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Monday announced the grade promotion requirement related to the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test has been waived for the upcoming school year for students in the fifth and eight grades.

School districts must regularly take into account a student’s score on the STAAR test to determine whether the student can be promoted to the next grade level.

The traditional A-F rating system will remain in place with certain adjustments as a result of the pandemic, the governor’s office said.

”This will be a uniquely challenging school year, therefore, this year is about providing students every opportunity to overcome the disruptions caused by COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott.

The governor said that by waiving promotion requirements, the state is “providing greater flexibility for students and teachers.”

Texas students enrolled in the fifth and eight grades are required to re-take a STAAR test late in the school year, and sometimes again in the summer, if they do not meet grade level when taken during the spring.

With the waiver, “there will only be one administration of the STAAR grades 5 and 8 mathematics and reading assessments for the 2020–21 school year,” the governor’s office said.

The test will be administered in May to coincide with the administration of other STAAR assessments for school grades from the third to eight grade levels.

"Parents deserve to know how well their children have learned grade level knowledge and skills in reading and math, especially in a time when education has been substantially disrupted," said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath.

“There is no benefit to our children by requiring them to repeat a year based on a single test score given the disruptions of COVID, so we are waiving the grade promotion requirements from STAAR this year for our students.”

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said it is important to to main the A-F ratings in order for teachers and parents to gauge how a student is progressing.

“A-F ratings will provide us with important information about school performance and, while we won’t use the STAAR test to determine promotions, it will continue to provide us with assessment data that we need. We face some unprecedented challenges in the upcoming year, but we must continue to keep our schools accountable and on track,” said Patrick.

To learn more, visit TEA's FAQ guide on the Texas Assessment Program.

