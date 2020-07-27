Advertisement

Hawaiian Islands avoid direct hit from Hurricane Douglas

A body surfer prepares to dive under a large wave generated by Hurricane Douglas, at Laie Beach Park, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Laie, Hawaii.
A body surfer prepares to dive under a large wave generated by Hurricane Douglas, at Laie Beach Park, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Laie, Hawaii.(AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
By AP
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii has avoided a direct hit form Hurricane Douglas and the Category 1 storm was swirling just north of the island chain.

The Central Pacific Warning Center early Monday lifted the hurricane warning for the island of Kauai.

There were no initial reports of injuries and what damage there was appeared to be minor.

The storm tracked just north of the islands and officials say it appeared to pass about 45 miles north of Maui and possibly closer to Oahu.

Maui and Kauai were drenched with rain.

Winds were with gentle rain in Honolulu and huge waves that made surfers happy.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Weather

Torrential rains wreak destruction in Yemen, killing dozens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Security officials and an aid group say flash floods have ravaged swaths of war-torn Yemen, leaving dozens dead and destroying thousands of homes.

7 Day Forecast

Scattered Rain for Tuesday Before Rain Chances Dwindle for the Rest of the Work Week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Texas ranchers, activists and local officials are bracing for megadroughts brought by climate change

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MEENA VENKATARAMANAN
A new study from the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University warns that droughts in the latter part of this century could be the worst on record.

Weather

Flooding threat continues as Hanna drops rain on borderland

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AP
Hanna's charge across the borderland of South Texas and northeastern Mexico is continuing with drenching rains even as strong winds slow.

Latest News

Weather

Thousands of Texans remain without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Greg Abbott cautioned that there will be continued threats of flash flooding even as rainfall slows.

Weather

Texas Task Force 1 rescue team saves 3 from sinking vessel as hurricane moves ashore

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Texas Task Force 1 rescue team saved three people from a sinking sailboat as Hurricane Hanna moved ashore.

7 Day Forecast

Rain Chances Dying Off with Triple-Digits Returning Soon

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Rain Chances Dying Off with Triple-Digits Set To Make a Comeback

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
Rain Chances Dying Off with Triple-Digits Set To Make a Comeback

7 Day Forecast

A Few More Showers Today with Drier Conditions During The Week

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

A Few More Showers Today with Dry Conditions During The Week

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT
A Few More Showers Today with Dry Conditions During The Week