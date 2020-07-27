Advertisement

Long haul: Dog lost on South Carolina highway found in Miami

By AP
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) - A news outlet reports that a pet dog that jumped out of a car window on a South Carolina highway has been found two weeks later nearly 600 miles away.

Tim Whitfield, whose 90-year-old mother owns the dog named Belle, says the pet escaped from a moving car near Charleston on July 15.

Whitfield put out a call for help on Facebook and said that he bought his mother the puppy after her dog of 16 years recently died.

WCIV-TV reported Sunday that Whitfield learned over the weekend that a car of Florida residents grabbed Belle out of traffic after spotting the animal while traveling to Miami.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

