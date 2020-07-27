Advertisement

Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods jump 7.3% in June

Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a solid 7.3% in June, the second big monthly gain as manufacturing tries to climb out of a spring slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. (File)
Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a solid 7.3% in June, the second big monthly gain as manufacturing tries to climb out of a spring slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. (File)(WNDU)
By AP
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a solid 7.3% in June, the second big monthly gain as manufacturing tries to climb out of a spring slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commerce Department said Monday that the June gain in durable goods orders, which was better than expected, followed an even bigger 15.1% increase in May.

Those two increases came after sharp declines in March and April as factories shut down.

A closely watched gauge of business investment posted a strong 3.3% increase in June after a 1.6% rise in May.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Business

Target joins Walmart in ending Thanksgiving store shopping

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Target is joining Walmart in closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, ending a decade-long tradition of jump-starting Black Friday sales.

Business

Gold’s luster grows as investors hedge in uncertain times

Updated: 1 hour ago
Wall Street is in the throes of a gold rush, as investors drive the price of the precious metal to new heights.

Business

Stocks resume rise, gold rushes to record ahead of busy week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Stocks resumed their upward march on Wall Street Monday.

Business

Wall Street down after worldwide slide; gold at record high

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT
|
By AP
Stocks fell on Wall Street Friday as tensions flared again between the world’s two largest economies, jitters continued over the fallout from the coronavirus and companies turned in a mixed batch of earnings.

Latest News

Business

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT
|
By AP
Public health officials are warning that the coronavirus poses new risks to parts of the Midwest and South as enhanced federal aid that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans is set to expire.

Business

US new home sales jump 13.8% in June

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT
|
By AP
Sales of new homes rose a sharp 13,8% in June, the second straight increase after two months when sales plunged as the country went into lockdown because of the coronavirus.

Business

NORC poll: Optimism fades jobs lost to virus will return

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
|
By AP
Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are lost.

Business

Stocks

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT
|
By AP
Wall Street stumbled Thursday, undercut in part by a discouraging report showing that layoffs are picking up across the country with coronavirus counts.

Business

1.4 million seek jobless aid, first increase since March

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By AP
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

Business

Southwest tightens face-mask rule, Delta steps up testing

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
|
By AP
Southwest Airlines says it won't allow health waivers to its face-mask rule. Only children under 2 will be exempt from the requirement to cover their mouth and nose during flights.