Police corral crowds as movers leave US Consulate in China

CHENGDU, China (AP) - Three medium-size moving trucks have left a U.S. Consulate in southwest China as its impending closure drew a steady stream of onlookers for the second straight day.

Police kept a close watch as people stopped to take photos, jamming a sidewalk busy with shoppers and families with strollers on a sunny day in Chengdu city.

The capital of Sichuan province has found itself in the limelight of international politics as China and the U.S. exchanged tit-for-tat orders last week to close each other's consulates in Chengdu and Houston.

The moves are a major escalation in rising U.S.-China tensions. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.