Salado: Scottish Gathering and Highland Games canceled

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Salado’s annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games have been canceled because of the new coronavirus, the Salado Museum and College Park announced Monday.

The annual event was scheduled for Nov. 13 to Nov. 15.

“This is the first time the Scottish Gathering has been canceled in our 59-year history,” the museum’s executive director, David Swarthout, said.

“But in the current climate of COVID-19, we realize there is no feasible way to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the environment our participants know and love,” he said.

“The safest and most responsible decision we could make for all involved is to take a hiatus for 2020. But our community and the countless volunteers who make this event happen are resilient and we will be back next year stronger than ever.”

The 60th Scottish Gathering and Highland Games will be celebrated on Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2021.

