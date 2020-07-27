Search resumes for Texas man who drowned in Lake Texoma

LAKE TEXOMA (KXII) - After another all-day effort, a state dive team will continue searching Monday morning for a man’s body in Lake Texoma.

Game wardens and Denison Fire and Rescue searched all day Saturday, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Dive Team picked up the search on Sunday.

Grayson County Game Warden Daron Blackerby says just after 9 a.m. Saturday, Damarrion Cummings, 31, jumped off a boat between Grandpappy Point and Little Mineral Marina and didn’t resurface.

He says Cummings was trying to get to a child who had floated away from their boat, but says the child is okay.

So far, they've only found his shoes, which washed up on shore.

