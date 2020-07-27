Shooting in North Texas leaves one man dead
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Tioga that left one man dead.
Grayson County deputies responded at around 6 p.m. Sunday to Scoggins Road near Stiff Chapel Road.
They determined that shots were fired during an argument between two men.
One of them, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.
The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.
