Advertisement

Shooting in North Texas leaves one man dead

Deputies determined that shots were fired during an argument between two men. (KXII photo)
Deputies determined that shots were fired during an argument between two men. (KXII photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Tioga that left one man dead.

Grayson County deputies responded at around 6 p.m. Sunday to Scoggins Road near Stiff Chapel Road.

They determined that shots were fired during an argument between two men.

One of them, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Another former former Baylor standout tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Three-time Baylor All American Lauren Cox has tested positive for COVID-19 and is waiting for clearance to play in her first WNBA game.

News

UPDATE: Police identify motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Police early Monday afternoon identified a motorcyclist who died when his motorcycle slammed into the rear of an SUV at a high rate of speed on a local highway.

News

City identifies worker killed in accident while cutting tree in local park

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Officials late Monday morning identified a city worker who died in an accident as crews were cutting a tree in a local city park.

News

Beware of unsolicited seed packets, Texas agriculture commissioner says

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Officials in Texas and several other states are warning residents to be on the lookout for unsolicited seed packets from China.

Our Town

Salado: Scottish Gathering and Highland Games canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
Salado’s annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games have been canceled because of the new coronavirus, organizers announced Monday.

Latest News

State

Texas appeals court justice dies in crash involving drunken driver

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gary Bass
A Texas appeals court justice died in a weekend crash involving a drunken driver.

News

Central Texas resident claims $1 million scratch-off jackpot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas resident has claimed a $1 million scratch-off jackpot.

Weather

Texas Task Force 1 rescue team saves 3 from sinking vessel as hurricane moves ashore

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Texas Task Force 1 rescue team saved three people from a sinking sailboat as Hurricane Hanna moved ashore.

News

Search for missing Texas teenager with intellectual disability continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
The search for an endangered Texas teenager diagnosed with an intellectual disability entered its second full day Monday.

State

Man killed during protest in downtown Austin

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say a man was fatally shot at a protest in Texas when he approached a vehicle and the driver inside opened fire. An Austin police spokesperson told reporters the shooting happened Saturday night.