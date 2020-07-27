Some private religious schools plan to follow order delaying return to campus despite exemption

(KWTX) - Because of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations, health authorities in McLennan and Bell counties issued orders last week delaying the start of in-person instruction in all private and public K-12 schools until after Sept.7.

Private religious schools are exempted from the order, however, because of a ruling issued earlier by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Despite having the option to open up in August, some religious private schools in Central Texas are deciding against it.

“Just because we have the freedom to do something doesn’t mean we should do it,” says Parkview Christian Academy administrator Amy Landers.

Landers says the Waco based school had planned to start back up on Aug. 25 but has since decided against it following the county's order.

"We want to be responsible, we want to be safe," says Landers.

She spoke with her staff and decided that a delay to in-person instruction was the best decision.

"COVID-19 is real, this it is not a fake virus," she says.

"Especially being believers we need to act responsibly."

It's a feeling that Killeen's Memorial Christian Academy shares.

"We are always going to look at student safety with whatever we do," says Director Barbara Carpenter.

Carpenter says the school had planned to go back Aug. 17, but due to Bell County's health order they are waiting for September 8th.

"We were still planning until last week but we are regrouping now," says Carpenter.

“Our student’s health is always a top priority.”

COVID-19 Information, Links and Resources

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.