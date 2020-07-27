Stocks resume rise, gold rushes to record ahead of busy week

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks resumed their upward march on Wall Street Monday, while the price of gold rushed to a record high at the start of a week packed with potentially market-moving events.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% following mixed, modest moves in overseas markets.

This week’s headline event may be a two-day meeting for the Federal Reserve on interest rates that begins Tuesday.

It's also a heavy week for earnings reports, and Congress is debating more aid for the economy.

Nervousness is still hanging over markets, which helped gold briefly shoot above $1,940 per ounce for the first time.

