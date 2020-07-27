Advertisement

Stocks resume rise, gold rushes to record ahead of busy week

Stocks resumed their upward march on Wall Street Monday. (MGN)
Stocks resumed their upward march on Wall Street Monday. (MGN)
By AP
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks resumed their upward march on Wall Street Monday, while the price of gold rushed to a record high at the start of a week packed with potentially market-moving events.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% following mixed, modest moves in overseas markets.

This week’s headline event may be a two-day meeting for the Federal Reserve on interest rates that begins Tuesday.

It's also a heavy week for earnings reports, and Congress is debating more aid for the economy.

Nervousness is still hanging over markets, which helped gold briefly shoot above $1,940 per ounce for the first time. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Business

Target joins Walmart in ending Thanksgiving store shopping

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Target is joining Walmart in closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, ending a decade-long tradition of jump-starting Black Friday sales.

Business

Gold’s luster grows as investors hedge in uncertain times

Updated: 1 hour ago
Wall Street is in the throes of a gold rush, as investors drive the price of the precious metal to new heights.

Business

Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods jump 7.3% in June

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a solid 7.3% in June, the second big monthly gain as manufacturing tries to climb out of a spring slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Business

Wall Street down after worldwide slide; gold at record high

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT
|
By AP
Stocks fell on Wall Street Friday as tensions flared again between the world’s two largest economies, jitters continued over the fallout from the coronavirus and companies turned in a mixed batch of earnings.

Latest News

Business

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT
|
By AP
Public health officials are warning that the coronavirus poses new risks to parts of the Midwest and South as enhanced federal aid that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans is set to expire.

Business

US new home sales jump 13.8% in June

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT
|
By AP
Sales of new homes rose a sharp 13,8% in June, the second straight increase after two months when sales plunged as the country went into lockdown because of the coronavirus.

Business

NORC poll: Optimism fades jobs lost to virus will return

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
|
By AP
Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are lost.

Business

Stocks

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT
|
By AP
Wall Street stumbled Thursday, undercut in part by a discouraging report showing that layoffs are picking up across the country with coronavirus counts.

Business

1.4 million seek jobless aid, first increase since March

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By AP
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

Business

Southwest tightens face-mask rule, Delta steps up testing

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
|
By AP
Southwest Airlines says it won't allow health waivers to its face-mask rule. Only children under 2 will be exempt from the requirement to cover their mouth and nose during flights.