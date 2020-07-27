Texas appeals court justice dies in crash involving drunken driver

ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A justice with the Fifth District Court of Appeals who once served as an assistant district attorney for Smith and Upshur counties died in a wreck that occurred Saturday night on Interstate 30 in Royse City.

According to the Rains County Emergency Management Facebook page, Justice David Bridges was killed by a drunken driver.

"Rains County has suffered a devastating loss with the death of Fifth District Court of Appeals Justice David Bridges, who was killed by a drunk driver last night," the Facebook post stated.

"We mourn with his family and friends. Prayers to all who knew and loved him."

A post on the Kaufman County Republican Party's Facebook page stated that the wreck occurred on I-30.

Neither Facebook post indicated how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to Bridges' bio on the Fifth District Court of Appeals website, he was born in Fort Worth in 1955. After he served in the U.S. Army from 1973 to 1974, he worked at a General Electric Plant to put himself through school at Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler.

After he graduated from college, he worked as a petroleum landman in the Appalachian Mountains before he left his job as a crew chief to attend the Texas Tech School of Law.

"After graduating from law school, he served as an assistant district attorney in Smith County and as the assistant district attorney in Upshur County," Bridges bio states. "He served as senior disciplinary counsel for the State Bar of Texas and when he left the State Bar, he was first assistant in charge of litigation for the State Bar of Texas."

