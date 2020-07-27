Advertisement

Texas appeals court justice dies in crash involving drunken driver

Justice David Bridges died in a crash Saturday night on Interstate 30 in Royse City. (KLTV)
Justice David Bridges died in a crash Saturday night on Interstate 30 in Royse City. (KLTV)(KWTX)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A justice with the Fifth District Court of Appeals who once served as an assistant district attorney for Smith and Upshur counties died in a wreck that occurred Saturday night on Interstate 30 in Royse City.

According to the Rains County Emergency Management Facebook page, Justice David Bridges was killed by a drunken driver.

"Rains County has suffered a devastating loss with the death of Fifth District Court of Appeals Justice David Bridges, who was killed by a drunk driver last night," the Facebook post stated.

"We mourn with his family and friends. Prayers to all who knew and loved him."

A post on the Kaufman County Republican Party's Facebook page stated that the wreck occurred on I-30.

Neither Facebook post indicated how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to Bridges' bio on the Fifth District Court of Appeals website, he was born in Fort Worth in 1955. After he served in the U.S. Army from 1973 to 1974, he worked at a General Electric Plant to put himself through school at Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler.

After he graduated from college, he worked as a petroleum landman in the Appalachian Mountains before he left his job as a crew chief to attend the Texas Tech School of Law.

"After graduating from law school, he served as an assistant district attorney in Smith County and as the assistant district attorney in Upshur County," Bridges bio states. "He served as senior disciplinary counsel for the State Bar of Texas and when he left the State Bar, he was first assistant in charge of litigation for the State Bar of Texas."

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Another former former Baylor standout tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Three-time Baylor All American Lauren Cox has tested positive for COVID-19 and is waiting for clearance to play in her first WNBA game.

News

UPDATE: Police identify motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Police early Monday afternoon identified a motorcyclist who died when his motorcycle slammed into the rear of an SUV at a high rate of speed on a local highway.

News

City identifies worker killed in accident while cutting tree in local park

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Officials late Monday morning identified a city worker who died in an accident as crews were cutting a tree in a local city park.

News

Beware of unsolicited seed packets, Texas agriculture commissioner says

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Officials in Texas and several other states are warning residents to be on the lookout for unsolicited seed packets from China.

Our Town

Salado: Scottish Gathering and Highland Games canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
Salado’s annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games have been canceled because of the new coronavirus, organizers announced Monday.

Latest News

State

Shooting in North Texas leaves one man dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities are investigating a shooting in North Texas that left one man dead.

News

Central Texas resident claims $1 million scratch-off jackpot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas resident has claimed a $1 million scratch-off jackpot.

Weather

Texas Task Force 1 rescue team saves 3 from sinking vessel as hurricane moves ashore

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Texas Task Force 1 rescue team saved three people from a sinking sailboat as Hurricane Hanna moved ashore.

News

Search for missing Texas teenager with intellectual disability continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
The search for an endangered Texas teenager diagnosed with an intellectual disability entered its second full day Monday.

State

Man killed during protest in downtown Austin

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say a man was fatally shot at a protest in Texas when he approached a vehicle and the driver inside opened fire. An Austin police spokesperson told reporters the shooting happened Saturday night.