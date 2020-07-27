Advertisement

Texas biotech facility in College Station tapped to mass-produce potential COVID-19 vaccine

The Texas A&M University System Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing has a federal contract to mass-manufacture doses of a candidate COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Novavax.
The Texas A&M University System Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing has been tapped to mass-manufacture a vaccine candidate that is still undergoing testing.
The Texas A&M University System Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing has been tapped to mass-manufacture a vaccine candidate that is still undergoing testing.(Eddie Gaspar | Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune)
By EMMA PLATOFF
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A biotech production facility in College Station could begin manufacturing hundreds of millions of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next year.

As part of a $265 million contract with the federal government, the Texas A&M University System Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing — which is owned and operated by Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies — has been tapped to mass-manufacture a vaccine candidate that is still undergoing testing. That vaccine, which is being developed by the little-known Maryland company Novavax, is one of six candidates the federal government has put billions of dollars behind as part of its Operation Warp Speed, which is pursuing an aggressive timeline for mass-distributing a coronavirus vaccine.

President Donald Trump, appearing Monday afternoon at a North Carolina Fujifilm facility where the vaccine candidate is being developed for clinical trials, praised the progress of the Novavax vaccine and of other therapeutics.

“We will have it delivered in record time,” he said.

If clinical trials for the Novavax vaccine prove successful, the bulk production will be moved to the College Station facility — “which is quite the place,” the president said Monday — starting next year. The federal dollars will pay for equipment to significantly expand the facility’s production capacity. As many as 80 new hires are also expected.

W. Jay Treat, Texas A&M’s chief manufacturing officer for the Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing, said though the federal contract does not specify a certain number of doses that his facility must produce, he is optimistic that the figure could be in the hundreds of millions. And if Novavax doesn’t prove successful in clinical trials, he expects the facility could pivot to begin producing a different vaccine.

If all goes well, Treat said, “I think we might have the capacity here to provide enough [doses] for the U.S. There may even be excess capacity.”

Novavax, which has never brought a vaccine to market, received the federal government’s largest-yet vaccine contract of $1.6 billion earlier this month. A total of about $4 billion has been invested in companies pursuing vaccines.

According to the World Health Organization, Novavax’s vaccine is still in relatively early stages compared with competitors'. Researchers began testing the vaccine in 130 humans in May and expect to report preliminary results by the end of this month. By contrast, Moderna has already found promising results from its early phase trials and launched a trial this week that will enroll 30,000 human participants across the country.

Researchers across the globe are pursuing 166 COVID-19 vaccine candidates, but only about two dozen vaccines are currently being tested in humans, according to the World Health Organization. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves less than 10% of drugs that undergo clinical trials for public use.

And developing a vaccine against any new infectious disease is a challenging, time-consuming project. Researchers have outlined an optimistic 12- to 18-month timeline on developing a vaccine against the new coronavirus; that would mark the fastest vaccine development in history.

Officials with the A&M System, as well as Fujifilm, praised the federal government’s decision to entrust production to the Texas facility, which was founded with such a project in mind.

John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, called the project “a triple win”: for the A&M System, for Fujifilm and for the nation.

The A&M System facility was founded in 2012 as one of the U.S. government’s three national biosecurity centers, intended to develop and produce drugs that would fight pandemics and bioterrorist threats. The U.S. government decided to make an investment in domestic production facilities in the wake of the 2009 H1N1 influenza, not wanting to be reliant on other countries for vaccines in times of crisis.

Fujifilm, a photography, medical equipment and biotech corporation, now owns and operates the facility, but the federal contract runs through the A&M System as part of its long-standing partnership with the federal government on such projects.

The facility has done some work for the government, on drugs for Zika and other diseases, but the coronavirus vaccine will be its first large-scale government contract, Treat said.

Disclosure: The Texas A&M University System has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Copyright 2020 TEXAS TRIBUNE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 death toll continues to climb in Central Texas

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed another life in Central Texas.

Health

Virus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By AP
The world's biggest COVID-19 vaccine test got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers.

Politics

Texas governor extends early voting for Nov. 3 General Election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday issued a proclamation extending the early voting period for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Health

Billboards along local roadways press the point about prevalence of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Electronic billboards have been strategically placed along local roadways to make a point about the prevalence of COVID-19 in Central Texas.

Latest News

Health

Popular local venue reopens after TABC approves switch from ‘bar’ to ‘restaurant’

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:59 AM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill in Waco reopened under COVID-19 rules Friday after getting a new permit approved by the state.

Our Town

Copperas Cove: Cove ISD urges students to walk, bike to school instead of riding the bus

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT
|
By Rosemond Crown
The Copperas Cove ISD is asking parents to consider allowing their children to walk, bike or carpool to school when classes resume.

Health

Local brewery challenges TABC over to-go sales

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Megan Vanselow
The operators of a local brewery challenged state regulators over to-go sales, the rules governing which are apparently subject to some interpretation.

Health

When it comes to local high school sports, it’s a tale of two counties

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
Two counties in Central Texas have issued orders that delay in-person instruction until after Labor Day, but one key difference has left smaller schools in one of the counties at a disadvantage.

Health

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
|
By AP
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks.

Health

5 more die from COVID-19 in Central Texas, more than 9,500 cases confirmed

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Five more people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Central Texas and the number of confirmed cases in the region increased to more than 9,500 Friday including four more infants who’ve tested positive for the virus.