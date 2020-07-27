Texas governor extends early voting for Nov. 3 General Election

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday issued a proclamation extending the early voting period for the Nov. 3 General Election by nearly a week.

Early voting will now begin on Oct. 13 and continue through Oct, 30.

Abbott’s proclamation also extends the period during which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person to the early voting clerk’s office to include the day of the election.

“As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus,” Abbott said.

"By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19."

The state’s Republican leaders have resisted calls for an expansion of voting by mail.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.