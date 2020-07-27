Texas Task Force 1 rescue team saves 3 from sinking vessel as hurricane moves ashore

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas Task Force 1 rescue team saved three people from a sinking sailboat as Hurricane Hanna moved ashore.

The sailboat was sinking in the rough waters of Marina Del Sol and boats in the marina were breaking apart as the storm produced 65 mph winds.

“It quickly became apparent that the personnel on the sailboat might not survive if not rescued. Two inflatable Zodiac rescue boats were launched after agreeing on a plan with the marina and fire department personnel,” the task force said in a press release.

The rescuers used the Zodiac rescue boats to reach the sinking sailboat from which two people in their 80s and the 40-year-old boat owners were pulled to safety.

