Virus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a patient receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. When precious vats of COVID-19 vaccine are finally ready, the ability to jab the lifesaving solution into the arms of Americans will require hundreds of millions of injections.
By AP
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(AP) - The world's biggest COVID-19 vaccine test got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers.

The experimental vaccine is made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., and it's one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race.

The needed proof: Whether more people who get dummy shots become infected than those given two doses of the real vaccine.

The U.S. government plans separate huge studies of several leading vaccine candidates through fall, each in hot spots where the virus still is spreading.

