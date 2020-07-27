Waco: Silo District Marathon canceled

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The annual Silo District Marathon in Waco was postponed in the spring and now has been canceled, organizers announced Monday.

The marathon, originally scheduled for April 25-26, was moved to Oct. 3-4.

But because of the continued spread of the new coronavirus, organizers announced Monday the race, which would have included a marathon, a half marathon and a 5K that started and finished at Magnolia Market at the Silos, has been canceled.

“We can’t wait until 2021 when we can all run alongside each other again!,” organizers said in a Facebook post.

