Waco: Silo District Marathon canceled
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The annual Silo District Marathon in Waco was postponed in the spring and now has been canceled, organizers announced Monday.
The marathon, originally scheduled for April 25-26, was moved to Oct. 3-4.
But because of the continued spread of the new coronavirus, organizers announced Monday the race, which would have included a marathon, a half marathon and a 5K that started and finished at Magnolia Market at the Silos, has been canceled.
“We can’t wait until 2021 when we can all run alongside each other again!,” organizers said in a Facebook post.
