Air travel expected to not recover before 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Air travel will take even longer than previously though to return to pre-virus levels.

That's the gloomy prediction from the air transport's trade association, the IATA.

They are pushing their forecast back by a year to 2024. That's when they say travel will make it back to 2019 levels.

In June air travel around the world was down 86% compared to a year earlier.

The IATA says the air travel recovery will take longer because of the resurgence of cases in many places including the U.S.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)