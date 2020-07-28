Bell County football players sympathetic toward McLennan County opponents

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County athletes may still be on schedule to start workouts with their teams next week, but a couple players aren’t necessarily happy they’ll get a head start on some of their opponents.

It’ll be status quo for teams like Salado and Troy this football season, but starting on time compared to their McLennan County foes is bittersweet.

“I’m very sad for them, especially their seniors. They’ve worked hard,” Salado senior Ryan Poe said. “For them to possibly not play their senior year and get their same homecoming, parent night and everything that we’re going to get potentially, it’s awful. I would never wish anything bad against them. They all work hard and deserve a season like we do.”

Troy senior Zach Hrbacek has some offers to play football at the next level. At this point, he’ll have a few more opportunities to showcase his skills in games to even more universities, while some McLennan County athletes will have fewer chances to market their skills.

“I’d be freaking out if I didn’t have this season and I didn’t have any offers,” Hrbacek said. “Last year, I was worried about everything. It sucks for those seniors and juniors who won’t have as much film out there. If they want it they can get it for sure, but they just have to keep working through everything.”

