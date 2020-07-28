Crash backs up traffic on Interstate 35

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A crash involving a trash truck and an 18-wheeler was backing up traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Waco.

The accident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on the southbound highway at South 5th Street.

Injuries were reported.

The full-loaded 18-wheeler sustained heavy front-end damage and will have to be towed.

Police shut down all of the southbound lanes because fuel or hydraulic fluid was leaking from the damaged rig.

