Crash backs up traffic on Interstate 35

A crash involving a trash truck and an 18-wheeler was backing up traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35. (TxDOT traffic camera photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A crash involving a trash truck and an 18-wheeler was backing up traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Waco.

The accident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on the southbound highway at South 5th Street.

Injuries were reported.

The full-loaded 18-wheeler sustained heavy front-end damage and will have to be towed.

Police shut down all of the southbound lanes because fuel or hydraulic fluid was leaking from the damaged rig.

