Depp lawyer says Amber Heard lied during tabloid libel case

LONDON (AP) - Johnny Depp’s libel case against a British tabloid that accused him of abusing ex-wife Amber Heard is wrapping up after three weeks of court hearings.

Depp’s lawyer, David Sherborne, has said in closing arguments that Depp has never hit a woman, and branded Heard “a compulsive liar.”

Depp is suing the publisher of The Sun and its executive editor at Britain’s High Court over an April 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.”

He strongly denies being violent to Heard. Judge Andrew Nicol will retire later Tuesday to sift claim and counterclaim as he considers his verdict.

He is expected to hand down his ruling in several weeks.

