Advertisement

Farmer returns prosthetic leg that skydiver lost during jump

A Vermont skydiver who lost his prosthetic leg during a jump has it back, thanks to a farmer who spotted it in a soybean field.
A Vermont skydiver who lost his prosthetic leg during a jump has it back, thanks to a farmer who spotted it in a soybean field.(KCRG)
By AP
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ADDISON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont skydiver who lost his prosthetic leg during a jump has it back, thanks to a farmer who spotted it in a soybean field.

Double amputee Chris Marckres went for a jump Saturday at Vermont Skydiving Adventures in West Addison and lost one of his prosthetic legs after leaping from the plane while harnessed to an instructor.

Marckres told NECN his adrenaline was so high he didn't realized he'd lost it.

When he spread the word on social media about the missing prosthetic, farmer Joe Marszalkowski saw the post, kept an eye out and found it.

Except for scratches, the prosthetic leg was undamaged.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Tell Me Something Good

‘I never thought this could be me,’ says local SWAT commander who survived COVID-19

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Julie Hays
A local SWAT team commander and helicopter pilot who thought he was simply worn out from work, but then ended up spending nearly a month in the hospital battling a severe case of COVID-19 says he’s thankful to be alive.

Health

FDA warns Americans of toxic hand sanitizers

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By AP
U.S. health officials are warning Americans again to avoid a growing list of imported hand sanitizers that may be contaminated with the toxic chemical methanol.

News

Crash backs up traffic on Interstate 35

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A crash involving a trash truck and an 18-wheeler was backing up traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35.

Health

COVID-19: Area case total tops 10,000, deaths near 90

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rose to more than 10,000 Tuesday and the death toll from the virus increased to nearly 90.

Latest News

Health

Texas attorney general’s guidance fuels debate on orders delay return to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The state’s attorney general threw fuel on the fire Tuesday as he weighed in on the debate over whether county health authorities in Central Texas and around the state actually have the authority to delay the resumption of in-person instruction in public and private schools.

Our Town

Waco: Artists paint eye-catching murals to promote face masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christy Soto
Some local artists are creating eye-catching murals to promote face masks.

News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was indicted 5 years ago. He still hasn’t gone to trial.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By EMMA PLATOFF
Read our timeline covering delays and side battles in the long-running securities fraud case against Paxton

News

Texas families now have until Aug. 21 to apply for food aid to make up for school meals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By STACY FERNÁNDEZ
The families of more than 20% of the 3.6 million eligible school children across the state have yet to apply for federal aid under the Pandemic EBT program.

State

Boy, 12, arrested in shooting death of suburban Texas woman

Updated: 4 hours ago
A 12-year-old boy was in custody Tuesday after the shooting death of a suburban Texas woman.

News

Missing Texas teenager with intellectual disability remains focus of search

Updated: 4 hours ago
A missing endangered Texas teenager diagnosed with an intellectual disability remains the focus of a statewide search.