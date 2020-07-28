Grand jury clears local officer, indicts the man he shot

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – The Bell County Grand Jury has declined to indict a Killeen police officer who shot and wounded a man during a traffic stop in February, but did return an indictment against the suspect charging possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams, but less than 200 grams.

Paris Hunter recovered from his injuries and is now in federal custody, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Tuesday.

The DA’s office is awaiting his return to Bell County to proceed with prosecution, Garza said.

Texas Rangers investigated the shooting, which happened during a traffic stop on Feb. 18 at Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Conder Street in Killeen.

Police at the time said the driver repeatedly failed to obey with officer commands to show his hands and the officer called for backup.

Police say the situation escalated when "the driver appeared to try to exit the vehicle, opening the door into the officer, who pushed the door closed."

The officer then discharged his weapon.

The officer, who was not identified, was placed on administrative leave after the shooting.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.