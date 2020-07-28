Advertisement

Group pushing for the reopening of nursing homes

A Central Texas man, who's wife is suffering from dementia, is joining a state-wide push to reopen nursing homes to visitors. (Courtesy Photo)
A Central Texas man, who's wife is suffering from dementia, is joining a state-wide push to reopen nursing homes to visitors. (Courtesy Photo)(KY3)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Warren Mass is one of thousands dealing with a loved one living in a nursing home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says it’s heartbreaking to only speak to his wife, Martha, through a closed window.

“Sometimes she’s just not in the mood for talking,” he said.

“She requires a lot of nourishment and most of our calls are very short because her attention span has declined. There’s noticeable difference in her mental and emotional state.”

Warren Mass' wife, Martha, has been battling dementia for the last two years. She's only been able to communicate to her husband on the phone or looking through a window.
Warren Mass' wife, Martha, has been battling dementia for the last two years. She's only been able to communicate to her husband on the phone or looking through a window.(Courtesy Photo)

Back in March, Texas Health and Human Services ordered facilities closed to visitors, including next of kin. They did it to stop the spread of the virus to one of the most vulnerable groups.

Now, given what he calls a rapid decline in his wife’s memory, Mass joined a Facebook group called Texas Caregivers for Compromise.

They’re asking Governor Greg Abbott to reopen nursing homes with safety measures.

“I think at a minimum, they should subject the visitors to the same safeguards as the staff,” he said.

Mass adds that family visits are crucial since family members typically things about a loved ones’ health before staff members do.

He says that if things don’t change soon, it could mean a turn for the worse.

“I’m afraid if this continues another four months, she may forget who I am,” he said.

“This would be incredibly tragic and I don’t know if I can take it.”

KWTX reached out to the state Health and Human Services for a statement. Chief Press Officer Christine Mann stated she would encourage everyone to continue to seek alternative means of communication like iPad’s or phones, rather than face-to-face visits.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local SWAT team commander, helicopter pilot, home after long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Hays
The commander of and helicopter pilot for a local sheriff’s office SWAT team is home after a month-long battle with COVID-19 that many feared would take his life.

Health

COVID 19: Area cases near 10,000, death toll rises to nearly 80

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to more than 9,900 Monday and the death toll from the virus increased to nearly 80.

Sports

Another former former Baylor standout tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Three-time Baylor All American Lauren Cox has tested positive for COVID-19 and is waiting for clearance to play in her first WNBA game.

News

Governor Abbott waives grade promotion requirements for STAAR testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
Governor Greg Abbott announced the grade promotion requirement related to the STAAR test for students in grades 5 and 8 has been waived for the upcoming school year.

Latest News

News

Private schools talk delayed reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Got some spare change? Maybe not as coin shortage grows

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Fewer coins are in circulation and that’s causing some headaches for area laundromat and car wash owners.

News

Central Texas girl finds a market for her fashionable mask holders

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Health

Some private religious schools plan to follow order delaying return to campus despite exemption

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Some private religious schools will delay the start of in-person instruction in response to orders issued in the region’s two largest counties, although the state’s attorney general say they’re exempt from such mandates.

Our Town

Waco: Silo District Marathon canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The annual Silo District Marathon in Waco was postponed in the spring and now has been canceled, organizers announced Monday.

Politics

For the first time in years, Texas Democrats running for the U.S. House have more campaign cash than Republicans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABBY LIVINGSTON,, CARLA ASTUDILLO, and VALERIA OLIVARES
Midway through 2016, Texas Republicans had $20.9 million more for their U.S. House campaigns than Democrats. This year, Democrats have a $7.5 million advantage.