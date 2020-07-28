Group pushing for the reopening of nursing homes

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Warren Mass is one of thousands dealing with a loved one living in a nursing home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says it’s heartbreaking to only speak to his wife, Martha, through a closed window.

“Sometimes she’s just not in the mood for talking,” he said.

“She requires a lot of nourishment and most of our calls are very short because her attention span has declined. There’s noticeable difference in her mental and emotional state.”

Warren Mass' wife, Martha, has been battling dementia for the last two years. She's only been able to communicate to her husband on the phone or looking through a window. (Courtesy Photo)

Back in March, Texas Health and Human Services ordered facilities closed to visitors, including next of kin. They did it to stop the spread of the virus to one of the most vulnerable groups.

Now, given what he calls a rapid decline in his wife’s memory, Mass joined a Facebook group called Texas Caregivers for Compromise.

They’re asking Governor Greg Abbott to reopen nursing homes with safety measures.

“I think at a minimum, they should subject the visitors to the same safeguards as the staff,” he said.

Mass adds that family visits are crucial since family members typically things about a loved ones’ health before staff members do.

He says that if things don’t change soon, it could mean a turn for the worse.

“I’m afraid if this continues another four months, she may forget who I am,” he said.

“This would be incredibly tragic and I don’t know if I can take it.”

KWTX reached out to the state Health and Human Services for a statement. Chief Press Officer Christine Mann stated she would encourage everyone to continue to seek alternative means of communication like iPad’s or phones, rather than face-to-face visits.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.