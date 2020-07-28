Heavy rains in Oklahoma lead to high water rescues

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Thunderstorms that dropped 8 to 9 inches of rain in the Oklahoma City area led to high water rescues of at least 12 people in at least seven locations.

Oklahoma City Fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said there are no reports of fatalities after firefighters rescued people from vehicles that were driven onto flooded roads and from two flooded homes Tuesday morning.

National Weather Service meteorologist Bruce Theron said the heavy rains fell in the Yukon area and in southwest Oklahoma City, where thunderstorms stalled.

