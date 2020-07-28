Advertisement

Hot & Humid until a Rare, Late July/Early August Cold Front Swings Our Way

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s been nice to see some rain in parts of Central Texas today but we won’t be getting much more in the way of rain for the next few days. Tonight we dry out and clouds thicken up. Temperatures tomorrow will start in the mid to upper 70s, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some don’t even dip below 80 degrees! A sticky and warm start to the day with maybe a few sprinkles to start the day. We will see a small chance for some showers on Wednesday, but the chance is about 20% or less and most will stay dry. With dry days returning, we will start to see our temperatures climbing back up into the upper 90s for Thursday and Friday.

We will see enough of a shift in our weather pattern to give us a rare late July and early August cold front by the end of the week and into the weekend. Models have sped up the timing on the front’s arrival to now late Friday and early Saturday...that may change, but as of now, we will have a quick shot at some showers and non-severe thunderstorms late Friday and Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be noticeably cooler behind the front, in the low 90s. The humidity should be a little lower too and that will make it feel more comfortable! Hopefully we can all enjoy it because its back to hot, humid, and dry conditions next week.

