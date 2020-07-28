Local SWAT team commander, helicopter pilot, home after long battle with COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The commander of and helicopter pilot for the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team who is known to his squad as the epitome of perfect health was welcomed home Monday evening with emergency lights flashing and tears of relief after a one-month long battle with COVID that many feared would take his life.

Capt. Shawn Nixon, 54, was released Monday evening from Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center after a nearly one month stay in ICU, 12 of those days on a ventilator, to his home near Crawford, the street to which was lined with more than two dozen law enforcement cars,

Nixon has worked for the sheriff’s office for 22 years and had no pre-existing health conditions, works out daily, and eats healthy, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

“If you could pick someone to look like, he’d be it,” he said.

McNamara was part of the welcome home party Monday.

“There was a cross section of 20 to 25 cars out there with their lights on, lining the street and waving him home and we had an escort from the hospital, one in front and one in back and his wife drove. It was really a nice deal. It was wonderful,” he said.

The severity of Nixon’s case caught the entire law enforcement community by surprise as colleagues sat and waited daily for updates, McNamara said.

“He is super fit and that’s the scary part about it,” McNamara said.

“If it can hit a guy as strong and in perfect shape. He works out every day, eats proper and doesn’t have an ounce of fat on him and it almost got him.”

McNamara says Nixon is one of the most well-liked employees he’s ever had.

“He’s a tough lawman but he’s a real gentleman and everyone, I mean everyone likes him,” he said.

As COVID-19 continues to effect communities far and wide McNamara encourages everyone to look at Nixon’s story and take the virus and the risks seriously.

“If it could hurt somebody that’s in that good of shape,” McNamara said.

“He has had a tough, tough go. That stuff is very dangerous.”

