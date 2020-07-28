Lollapalooza goes virtual this weekend with classic and new sets

CHICAGO (AP) - Porno For Pyros will reunite for the first time in 24 years for a virtual version of Lollapalooza this weekend.

Perry Farrell will host conversations with Lars Ulrich of Metallica, Chuck D and other guests. LL Cool J, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters and Common will make appearances.

Performances from previous Lollapaloozas will be featured, including sets from Paul McCartney, Arcade Fire, Chance The Rapper and Outkast.

Among those who will perform especially for this event include H.E.R. (HER), Kaskade, Vic Mensa, Yungblud and The Neighbourhood.

The full schedule will be revealed Wednesday. The virtual Lollapalooza runs Thursday through Sunday on the Lollapalooza YouTube channel.

